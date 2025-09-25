Virksomhedsoversigt
CareStack
CareStack Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos CareStack udgør i alt ₹1.68M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CareStack's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos CareStack?

₹13.94M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på ₹2.61M+ (nogle gange ₹26.14M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos CareStack in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹4,098,143. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CareStack for Software Ingeniør rollen in India er ₹1,205,892.

