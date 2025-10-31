Softwareingeniørmanager kompensation in United States hos Capital One spænder fra $221K pr. year for Manager til $628K pr. year for VP. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $325K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Capital One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Manager
$221K
$203K
$2.7K
$15.3K
Senior Manager
$320K
$261K
$33.5K
$26.2K
Director
$350K
$271K
$46K
$32.9K
Senior Director
$470K
$322K
$88.3K
$60.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Capital One er Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)