Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Capital One spænder fra $139K pr. year for Associate Software Eng til $476K pr. year for Senior Distinguished Eng. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $151K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Capital One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Eng
$139K
$132K
$387
$7.3K
Software Eng
$152K
$147K
$143
$4.8K
Senior Software Eng
$189K
$178K
$188
$9.9K
Lead Software Eng
$222K
$201K
$5.8K
$15.3K
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Capital One er Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
