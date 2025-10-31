Produktmanager kompensation in United States hos Capital One spænder fra $111K pr. year for Associate til $523K pr. year for Vice President. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $191K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Capital One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Associate
$132K
$126K
$0
$6.1K
Principal Associate
$126K
$117K
$500
$8.3K
Manager
$189K
$177K
$0
$12.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Capital One er Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)