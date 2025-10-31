Produktdesigner kompensation in United States hos Capital One spænder fra $109K pr. year for Associate Product Designer til $144K pr. year for Principal Associate. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $129K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Capital One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$109K
$106K
$0
$3.2K
Product Designer
$115K
$109K
$154
$5.4K
Senior Product Designer
$144K
$136K
$1.4K
$7.1K
Master Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Capital One er Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
