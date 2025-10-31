Virksomhedsoversigt
Capital One
Capital One Dataanalytiker Lønninger

Dataanalytiker kompensation in United States hos Capital One spænder fra $136K pr. year for Associate Data Scientist til $198K pr. year for Lead Data Scientist. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $172K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Capital One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
Senior Associate
$149K
$145K
$0
$3.5K
Senior Data Scientist
Principal Associate
$175K
$166K
$0
$8.1K
Master Data Scientist
$211K
$192K
$6.9K
$12.4K
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
Options

Hos Capital One er Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Kvantitativ Forsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataanalytiker hos Capital One in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $213,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Capital One for Dataanalytiker rollen in United States er $170,000.

