Dataanalytiker kompensation in United States hos Capital One spænder fra $136K pr. year for Associate Data Scientist til $198K pr. year for Lead Data Scientist. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $172K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Capital One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$149K
$145K
$0
$3.5K
Senior Data Scientist
$175K
$166K
$0
$8.1K
Master Data Scientist
$211K
$192K
$6.9K
$12.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Capital One er Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
