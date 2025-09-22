Virksomhedsoversigt
Canaccord Genuity
Den gennemsnitlige Investeringsrådgiver kompensationspakke in United States hos Canaccord Genuity udgør i alt $180K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Canaccord Genuity's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Canaccord Genuity
Senior Investment Banking Analyst
Boston, MA
Total per år
$180K
Niveau
2
Grundløn
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$90K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Investeringsrådgiver roolille yrityksessä Canaccord Genuity in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $245,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Canaccord Genuity Investeringsrådgiver roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $200,000.

