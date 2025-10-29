Virksomhedsoversigt
California Institute of Technology
California Institute of Technology Hardwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Hardwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos California Institute of Technology udgør i alt $43K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for California Institute of Technology's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
California Institute of Technology
Research Assistant
Pasadena, CA
Total per år
$43K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$43K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
8 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos California Institute of Technology?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Hardwareingeniør hos California Institute of Technology in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $135,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos California Institute of Technology for Hardwareingeniør rollen in United States er $43,000.

