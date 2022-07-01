Virksomhedsoversigt
Bytemark
Top Indsigter
    Founded in 2011, Bytemark provides secure, comprehensive transit fare collection and Payments as a Service (PaaS) solutions to cities and agencies around the globe. Our fully customizable backend system includes innovative, patented tools letting riders Plan, Book, & Pay. We partner with Siemens Mobility on Mobility as a Service (MaaS) offerings.We connect clients to riders using cutting-edge technology. Our capabilities include successfully transitioning agencies to our mobile ticketing platform. We set the industry standard for customer service by delivering products on time and exceeding clients’ expectations. The Bytemark team is based in New York City, with satellite offices in India and Canada.

    http://www.bytemark.co
    2011
    150
    $10M-$50M
