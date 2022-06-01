Virksomhedsoversigt
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Lønninger

Burns & McDonnell's løn spænder fra $9,278 i samlet kompensation om året for en Bygningsingeniør i den lave ende til $231,761 for en Løsningsarkitekt i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Burns & McDonnell. Sidst opdateret: 10/10/2025

$160K

Elektroteknisk Ingeniør
Median $111K
Hardware Ingeniør
Median $144K
Software Ingeniør
Median $74K

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Maskiningeniør
Median $110K
Projektleder
Median $210K
Forretningsanalytiker
$129K
Bygningsingeniør
$9.3K
Kontrolingeniør
$95.8K
Industridesigner
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Ledelseskonsulent
$99.5K
VVS-Ingeniør
$131K
Produktdesigner
$119K
Løsningsarkitekt
$232K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Burns & McDonnell er Løsningsarkitekt at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $231,761. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Burns & McDonnell er $115,100.

Andre ressourcer