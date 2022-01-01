Virksomhedsoversigt
Bungie
Bungie Lønninger

Bungie's løn spænder fra $108,455 i samlet kompensation om året for en Cybersecurity Analyst i den lave ende til $285,420 for en Marketing i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Bungie. Sidst opdateret: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Median $163K

Videospil Softwareingeniør

Human Resources
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Produktleder
$249K
Rekrutterer
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Teknisk Programleder
$143K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Bungie er Marketing at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $285,420. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bungie er $186,930.

