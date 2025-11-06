Virksomhedsoversigt
Bucketplace
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Seoul Capital Area

Bucketplace Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Seoul Capital Area

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Seoul Capital Area hos Bucketplace udgør i alt ₩97.59M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bucketplace's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bucketplace
Software Engineer
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Total per år
₩97.59M
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
₩92.94M
Stock (/yr)
₩0
Bonus
₩4.65M
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Bucketplace?
Block logo
+₩81.68M
Robinhood logo
+₩125.33M
Stripe logo
+₩28.16M
Datadog logo
+₩49.29M
Verily logo
+₩30.98M
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Bucketplace in Seoul Capital Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₩144,498,817. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bucketplace for Softwareingeniør rollen in Seoul Capital Area er ₩101,044,529.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Bucketplace

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Dropbox
  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer