Bright Money Lønninger

Bright Money's løn spænder fra $9,093 i samlet kompensation om året for en Kundeservice i den lave ende til $92,726 for en Data Science Manager i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Bright Money. Sidst opdateret: 11/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softwareingeniør
Median $23K
Kundeservice
$9.1K
Data Science Manager
$92.7K

Dataanalytiker
$45.3K
Maskiningeniør
$12.8K
Produktmanager
$21.6K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Bright Money er Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $92,726. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bright Money er $22,280.

Andre ressourcer