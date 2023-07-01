Virksomhedsoversigt
Brickell Biotech
    Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in the United States. They focus on developing prescription therapeutics for autoimmune, inflammatory, and debilitating diseases. Their products include sofpironium bromide, BBI-02, BBI-10, and next-generation kinase inhibitors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with various organizations. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics was previously known as Brickell Biotech and changed its name in September 2022. It was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

    http://www.brickellbio.com
    Hjemmeside
    2009
    Grundlagt år
    31
    Antal medarbejdere
    $1M-$10M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Andre ressourcer