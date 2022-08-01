Virksomhedsoversigt
Braves Technologies
Top Indsigter
    Founded in 2003, Braves Technologies, LLC, is a multi-faceted I.T. services provider situated in Atlanta, Georgia, serving clients domestically and abroad. Our international reach is made possible by our extensive global network of professionals.Braves is helping global technology companies incubate their dedicated offshore software development teams in India. Our proven Recruitment and People Management processes have been instrumental in clients scaling their teams and expanding their business globally.We have offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Pune, India, serving clients domestically and abroad.

    http://www.bravestechnologies.com
    2003
    75
    $10M-$50M
