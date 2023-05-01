Virksomhedskatalog
Bowery Farming
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Bowery Farming, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Bowery Farming is a purpose-driven company that builds indoor farms outside of cities to grow flavorful produce free from pollutants using less finite resources like space and water. Their smart farms are powered by their proprietary farm operating system, BoweryOS, creating a simplified, agile food system focused on flavor, freshness, and safety. Bowery is the largest vertical farming company in the US, serving major e-commerce platforms and over 1,100 stores in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. They have raised $472 million from leading investors and thought leaders in food.

    http://boweryfarming.com
    Hjemmeside
    2015
    Grundlagt år
    751
    Antal ansatte
    $250M-$500M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Bowery Farming

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Amazon
    • Lyft
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer