Software Engineering Leder kompensation in United States hos Bosch Global udgør i alt $192K pr. year for SL1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $192K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bosch Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
EG16
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL1
$192K
$168K
$0
$23.5K
SL2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
