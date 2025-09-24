Software Ingeniør kompensation in Germany hos Bosch Global spænder fra €67.6K pr. year for EG12 til €76.8K pr. year for SL4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Germany udgør i alt €88.8K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bosch Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
EG12
€67.6K
€65.1K
€0
€2.4K
EG13
€77.7K
€69.1K
€0
€8.6K
EG14
€83.7K
€80.9K
€0
€2.8K
EG15
€90.5K
€89.3K
€0
€1.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling