Bosch Global
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Bosch Global Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Germany hos Bosch Global spænder fra €67.6K pr. year for EG12 til €76.8K pr. year for SL4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Germany udgør i alt €88.8K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bosch Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
EG12
(Entry Level)
€67.6K
€65.1K
€0
€2.4K
EG13
€77.7K
€69.1K
€0
€8.6K
EG14
€83.7K
€80.9K
€0
€2.8K
EG15
Senior SWE
€90.5K
€89.3K
€0
€1.2K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Bosch Global?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Maskinlæringsindgeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

Data Ingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

Systemingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Bosch Global in Germany ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €118,002. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bosch Global for Software Ingeniør rollen in Germany er €87,026.

Andre ressourcer