  • Lønninger
  • IT-teknolog

  • Alle IT-teknolog Lønninger

Bosch Global IT-teknolog Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige IT-teknolog kompensationspakke hos Bosch Global udgør i alt €88.3K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bosch Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bosch Global
Software Engineer
hidden
Total per år
€88.3K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
€88.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
5-10 År
Års erfaring
11+ År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Bosch Global?

€142K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen IT-teknolog bei Bosch Global liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €125,067. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bosch Global für die Position IT-teknolog beträgt €88,332.

