Bloomberg UX Designer Lønninger i New York City Area

UX Designer kompensation in New York City Area hos Bloomberg spænder fra $155K pr. year for Product Designer til $198K pr. year for Senior Product Designer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $189K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bloomberg's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025

Product Designer
$155K
$143K
$0
$12.5K
Senior Product Designer
$198K
$173K
$0
$25.3K
$160K

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Bloomberg er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en UX Designer hos Bloomberg in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $240,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bloomberg for UX Designer rollen in New York City Area er $188,000.

