Interaktionsdesigner kompensation in New York City Area hos Bloomberg spænder fra $218K pr. year for Product Designer til $272K pr. year for Senior Product Designer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $225K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bloomberg's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$218K
$184K
$0
$33.5K
Senior Product Designer
$272K
$219K
$0
$52.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Bloomberg er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)