Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos Blend360 udgør i alt ₹2.74M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Blend360's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Blend360
Senior Data Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per år
₹2.74M
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
₹2.74M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Dataingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Blend360 in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹2,879,019. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Blend360 for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹2,741,120.

