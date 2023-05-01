Virksomhedsoversigt
Blackline Safety
Top Indsigter
    • Om

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    Hjemmeside
    2004
    Grundlagt år
    481
    Antal medarbejdere
    $50M-$100M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

