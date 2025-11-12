Virksomhedsoversigt
Black & Veatch
Black & Veatch Strukturingeniør Lønninger i United States

Den gennemsnitlige Strukturingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos Black & Veatch udgør i alt $107K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Black & Veatch's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Black & Veatch
Civil Engineer
Ann Arbor, MI
Total per år
$107K
Niveau
4
Grundløn
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
6 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Black & Veatch?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Bidrag

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Strukturingeniør hos Black & Veatch in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $143,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Black & Veatch for Strukturingeniør rollen in United States er $107,000.

