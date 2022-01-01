Virksomhedsoversigt
Bio-Techne
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed

Bio-Techne Lønninger

Bio-Techne's løn spænder fra $84,000 i samlet kompensation om året for en Software Ingeniør i den lave ende til $157,785 for en Maskiningeniør i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Bio-Techne. Sidst opdateret: 10/9/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Software Ingeniør
Median $84K
Data Scientist
$121K
Maskiningeniør
$158K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Programleder
$121K
Mangler du din titel?

Søg efter alle lønninger på vores kompensationsside eller tilføj din løn for at hjælpe med at låse siden op.


OSS

The highest paying role reported at Bio-Techne is Maskiningeniør at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,785. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bio-Techne is $120,747.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Bio-Techne

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Cerner
  • EPAM Systems
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Honeywell
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer