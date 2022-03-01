Virksomhedsoversigt
BharatPe
BharatPe Lønninger

BharatPe's løn spænder fra $27,528 i samlet kompensation om året for en Software Ingeniør i den lave ende til $136,774 for en Software Engineering Leder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos BharatPe. Sidst opdateret: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Median $27.5K

Backend Softwareingeniør

Produktleder
Median $50K
Produktdesigner
$85.5K

Projektleder
$46.8K
Software Engineering Leder
$137K
Løsningsarkitekt
$94.4K
OSS

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ BharatPe คือ Software Engineering Leder at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $136,774 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ BharatPe คือ $67,730

