Berkeley Lab
Berkeley Lab Postdoc Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Postdoc kompensationspakke in United States hos Berkeley Lab udgør i alt $78K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Berkeley Lab's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Berkeley Lab
PostDoc
Berkeley, CA
Total per år
$78K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$78K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Postdoc hos Berkeley Lab in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $99,852. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Berkeley Lab for Postdoc rollen in United States er $78,000.

