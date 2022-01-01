Virksomhedskatalog
Benefitfocus
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed

Benefitfocus Lønninger

Benefitfocuss løninterval spænder fra $47,760 i total kompensation årligt for en IT-specialist i den nedre ende til $135,675 for en Teknisk programleder i den øvre ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Benefitfocus. Sidst opdateret: 8/25/2025

$160K

Få Løn, Ikke Manipuleret

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+) forhøjelser. Få din løn forhandlet eller dit CV gennemgået af de virkelige eksperter - rekrutteringsfolk, der gør det dagligt.

Softwareingeniør
Median $87K
IT-specialist
$47.8K
Projektleder
$83.3K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Teknisk programleder
$136K
Mangler din stilling?

Søg efter alle lønninger på vores kompensationsside eller tilføj din løn for at hjælpe med at låse siden op.


Ofte stillede spørgsmål

The highest paying role reported at Benefitfocus is Teknisk programleder at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Benefitfocus is $85,150.

Udvalgte Jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Benefitfocus

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Alight Solutions
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer