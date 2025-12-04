Virksomhedsoversigt
BenchSci
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

BenchSci Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos BenchSci udgør i alt CA$149K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for BenchSci's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
BenchSci
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
$108K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos BenchSci?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos BenchSci er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Maskinlæringsengeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos BenchSci in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$204,347. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos BenchSci for Softwareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$148,820.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for BenchSci

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • Airbnb
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/benchsci/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.