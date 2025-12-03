Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Benchling spænder fra $198K pr. year for L1 til $483K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $315K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Benchling's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Benchling er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
