Bench Accounting
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner Lønninger

Bench Accounting Produktdesigner Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in Canada hos Bench Accounting udgør i alt CA$106K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bench Accounting's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Designer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per år
$76.5K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$76.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Bench Accounting?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos Bench Accounting in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$125,065. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bench Accounting for Produktdesigner rollen in Canada er CA$105,826.

Andre ressourcer

