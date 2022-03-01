Virksomhedskatalog
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Lønninger

Bench Accountings løninterval spænder fra $56,060 i total kompensation årligt for en Salg i den nedre ende til $199,826 for en Software Engineering Leder i den øvre ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Bench Accounting. Sidst opdateret: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softwareingeniør
Median $102K

Fuld stakk softwareingeniør

Produktdesigner
Median $76.5K
Kundeservice
$57.3K

Produktchef
Median $75K
Salg
$56.1K
Software Engineering Leder
$200K
Ofte stillede spørgsmål

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Bench Accounting er Software Engineering Leder at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $199,826. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bench Accounting er $75,747.

