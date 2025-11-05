Virksomhedsoversigt
Bell Integrator
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Bell Integrator Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Moscow Metro Area

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area hos Bell Integrator udgør i alt RUB 1.89M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bell Integrator's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Bell Integrator
Frontend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per år
RUB 1.89M
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
RUB 1.89M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Bell Integrator?
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Frontend Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Bell Integrator in Moscow Metro Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på RUB 3,138,099. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bell Integrator for Softwareingeniør rollen in Moscow Metro Area er RUB 1,886,014.

