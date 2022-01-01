Virksomhedsoversigt
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Lønninger

Basis Technologies's løn spænder fra $70,853 i samlet kompensation om året for en Marketing i den lave ende til $242,661 for en Produktleder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Basis Technologies. Sidst opdateret: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Median $96K
Dataanalytiker
$95.9K
Data Scientist
$73.4K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

Marketing
$70.9K
Produktleder
$243K
Rekrutterer
$88.4K
Salg
$209K
Software Engineering Leder
$220K
