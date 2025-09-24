Virksomhedsoversigt
Banking Circle
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Banking Circle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Denmark hos Banking Circle udgør i alt DKK 566K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Banking Circle's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Banking Circle
Frontend Software Engineer
Copenhagen , SK, Denmark
Total per år
DKK 566K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
DKK 566K
Stock (/yr)
DKK 0
Bonus
DKK 0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Banking Circle?

DKK 1.06M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på DKK 198K+ (nogle gange DKK 1.98M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Banking Circle in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 963,619. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Banking Circle for the Software Ingeniør role in Denmark is DKK 566,448.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Banking Circle

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer