Bank of England Lønninger

Bank of England's løn spænder fra $40,775 i samlet kompensation om året for en Administrativ assistent i den lave ende til $196,213 for en Løsningsarkitekt i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Bank of England. Sidst opdateret: 11/17/2025

Dataanalytiker
Median $72K
Finansanalytiker
Median $67.5K
Softwareingeniør
Median $42.6K

Administrativ assistent
$40.8K
Forretningsanalytiker
$89.1K
Forretningsudvikling
$50.3K
Dataanalytiker
$67.8K
Investeringsrådgiver
$52.7K
Løsningsarkitekt
$196K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Bank of England er Løsningsarkitekt at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $196,213. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bank of England er $67,468.

