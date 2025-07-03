Virksomhedsoversigt
Avid
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed

Avid Lønninger

Avid's løn spænder fra $72,823 i samlet kompensation om året for en Software Ingeniør i den lave ende til $162,787 for en Projektleder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Avid. Sidst opdateret: 8/26/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Produktdesigner
$139K
Projektleder
$163K
Software Ingeniør
$72.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
Mangler du din titel?

Søg efter alle lønninger på vores kompensationsside eller tilføj din løn for at hjælpe med at låse siden op.


OSS

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Avid là Projektleder at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $162,787. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Avid là $139,300.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Avid

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Google
  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer