Virksomhedsoversigt
Avid Technology Professionals
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed

Avid Technology Professionals Lønninger

Avid Technology Professionals's løn spænder fra $81,594 i samlet kompensation om året for en Software Ingeniør i den lave ende til $125,625 for en Projektleder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Avid Technology Professionals. Sidst opdateret: 8/26/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Marketing Operations
$107K
Projektleder
$126K
Software Ingeniør
$81.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
Mangler du din titel?

Søg efter alle lønninger på vores kompensationsside eller tilføj din løn for at hjælpe med at låse siden op.


OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Avid Technology Professionals er Projektleder at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $125,625. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Avid Technology Professionals er $107,485.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Avid Technology Professionals

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Tesla
  • Netflix
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer