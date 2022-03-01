Virksomhedsoversigt
AVEVA
AVEVA Lønninger

AVEVA's løn spænder fra $26,427 i samlet kompensation om året for en Salg i den lave ende til $209,000 for en Software Engineering Leder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos AVEVA. Sidst opdateret: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Software Engineering Leder
Median $209K
IT-teknolog
Median $111K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

Marketing
Median $120K
Kundeservice
$147K
Data Scientist
$99.5K
Finansanalytiker
$102K
Produktdesigner
$100K
Produktleder
$128K
Programleder
$67.2K
Projektleder
$92.2K
Salg
$26.4K
Løsningsarkitekt
$113K
Teknisk Programleder
$148K
