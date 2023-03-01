Avetta Lønninger

Virksomhedsoversigt
Avetta's løn spænder fra $100,284 i samlet kompensation om året for en Projektleder i den lave ende til $402,000 for en Data Science Leder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Avetta. Sidst opdateret: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Median $132K
Data Science Leder
$402K
Produktleder
$137K

Projektleder
$100K
OSS

The highest paying role reported at Avetta is Data Science Leder at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avetta is $134,600.

