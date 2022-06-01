Virksomhedsoversigt
Aventiv Technologies
Aventiv Technologies Lønninger

Aventiv Technologies's løn spænder fra $37,688 i samlet kompensation om året for en Software Ingeniør i den lave ende til $145,725 for en Løsningsarkitekt i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Aventiv Technologies. Sidst opdateret: 8/26/2025

$160K

Kundeservice Operations
$114K
Software Ingeniør
$37.7K
Løsningsarkitekt
$146K

Teknisk Programleder
$105K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Aventiv Technologies er Løsningsarkitekt at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $145,725. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Aventiv Technologies er $109,282.

