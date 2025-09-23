Virksomhedsoversigt
AutoFi
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

AutoFi Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos AutoFi udgør i alt $228K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AutoFi's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/23/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
AutoFi
Software Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per år
$228K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$63.1K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
9 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos AutoFi?

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Software Ingeniør na AutoFi in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $372,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na AutoFi para a função de Software Ingeniør in United States é $231,058.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for AutoFi

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Flipkart
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer