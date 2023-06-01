Virksomhedsoversigt
authID
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om authID, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    authID Inc. is a global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that offers secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. Its platform enables users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with a camera. The company provides multi-factor authentication solutions, trusted identity establishment, FIDO2 authentication, and an identity portal for enterprise customer enrollment. It also offers biometric matching software, secure plastic identity credentials, and payment processing solutions. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

    authID.ai
    Hjemmeside
    2011
    Grundlagt år
    60
    Antal medarbejdere
    $1M-$10M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for authID

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Google
    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer