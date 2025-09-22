Virksomhedsoversigt
Aurora
Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Aurora spænder fra $180K pr. year for P4 til $571K pr. year for P8. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $253K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Aurora's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P4
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$180K
$145K
$21.2K
$14.7K
P5
Software Engineer II
$222K
$164K
$42.3K
$15.3K
P6
Senior Software Engineer
$314K
$208K
$88.5K
$18K
P7
Staff Software Engineer
$379K
$226K
$124K
$28.6K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Aurora er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Aurora in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $570,784. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Aurora for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $244,000.

