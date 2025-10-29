Virksomhedsoversigt
Aurizn
Aurizn Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Australia hos Aurizn udgør i alt A$74.5K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Aurizn's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Aurizn
Software Engineer
Adelaide, SA, Australia
Total per år
A$74.5K
Niveau
Graduate
Grundløn
A$74.5K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Aurizn?
Block logo
+A$89.4K
Robinhood logo
+A$137K
Stripe logo
+A$30.8K
Datadog logo
+A$53.9K
Verily logo
+A$33.9K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Aurizn in Australia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på A$82,796. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Aurizn for Softwareingeniør rollen in Australia er A$75,308.

