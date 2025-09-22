Virksomhedsoversigt
Aurigo Software
Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos Aurigo Software udgør i alt ₹1.57M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Aurigo Software's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Aurigo Software
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹1.57M
Niveau
A2
Grundløn
₹1.57M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Software Ingeniør pozícióra a Aurigo Software cégnél in India évi ₹3,266,983 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Aurigo Software cégnél a Software Ingeniør szerepkörre in India jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció ₹1,789,766.

