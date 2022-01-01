Asurion Lønninger

Virksomhedsoversigt
Asurion's løn spænder fra $44,100 i samlet kompensation om året for en Information Technologist (IT) i den lave ende til $230,000 for en Software Engineering Leder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Asurion. Sidst opdateret: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Data Scientist
Median $160K
Produktleder
Median $145K

Software Engineering Leder
Median $230K
Forretningsanalytiker
Median $93K
Produktdesigner
Median $123K
Revisor
$57.1K
Forretningsdriftsleder
$94.9K
Kundeservice
$52.8K
Data Science Leder
$179K
Finansanalytiker
$69.3K
Human Resources
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Juridisk
$75.4K
Marketing
$209K
Marketing Operations
$118K
Produktdesign Leder
$185K
Programleder
$156K
Salg
$65.3K
Løsningsarkitekt
$72.6K
UX Researcher
$139K
OSS

