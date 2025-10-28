Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Apple spænder fra $173K pr. year for ICT2 til $744K pr. year for ICT6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $345K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Apple's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
ICT2
$173K
$143K
$22K
$7.9K
ICT3
$249K
$168K
$66.7K
$13.8K
ICT4
$366K
$214K
$128K
$24.1K
ICT5
$507K
$250K
$218K
$38.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Apple er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Inkluderede Stillinger
