  Lønninger
  Projektmanager

  Alle Projektmanager Lønninger

Apple Projektmanager Lønninger

Projektmanager kompensation in United States hos Apple spænder fra $141K pr. year for ICT2 til $223K pr. year for ICT6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $220K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Apple's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
ICT2
Junior Project Manager
$141K
$110K
$18.3K
$12.2K
ICT3
Project Manager
$194K
$145K
$41.2K
$8K
ICT4
Senior Project Manager
$227K
$161K
$52K
$13.8K
ICT5
$351K
$206K
$117K
$28.1K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Apple er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (12.50% halvårligt)

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Apple er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Projektmanager hos Apple in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $371,927. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Apple for Projektmanager rollen in United States er $207,000.

