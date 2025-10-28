Programmanager kompensation in United States hos Apple spænder fra $234K pr. year for ICT2 til $427K pr. year for ICT5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $235K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Apple's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
ICT2
$234K
$160K
$55.3K
$19.6K
ICT3
$205K
$154K
$40.1K
$10.7K
ICT4
$290K
$191K
$79.9K
$19K
ICT5
$427K
$223K
$166K
$38.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Apple er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)